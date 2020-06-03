All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7680 Sweetbay Cir

7680 Sweetbay Circle · (813) 528-5105
Location

7680 Sweetbay Circle, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7680 Sweetbay Cir · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Exquisitely Fully Furnished 2 BR/2 BA PLUS Den and 1 Car Garage Townhome - An exquisite 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage Townhome Rental awaits you! With an open and bright floor plan, vaulted ceilings, full size laundry, spacious kitchen and separated bedrooms you will live in luxury for less. A screened lanai from the living room offers serene views of the preserve area, perfect for entertaining. Fully furnished with quality and thoughtfulness. Located in Magnolia Crossing Condominiums take pleasure in the community pool, tennis courts and the Public Golf Course at the Preserve at Tara with NO mandatory golf fees. With quick access to the interstate (I-75), close to bustling University Town Center and plenty of shopping and restaurants just minutes away.

Also available for long term rent. Monthly Rent Off Season is $1,700.00 and In Season (JAN - APR) is $3,000.00. There is a $100.00 application fee for Magnolia Crossing Condominiums. Unfortunately no pets are allowed. If interested, please call Elizabeth Mosca 941-955-1300 for more information and options! Has been rented for March and April 2021.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7680 Sweetbay Cir have any available units?
7680 Sweetbay Cir has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7680 Sweetbay Cir have?
Some of 7680 Sweetbay Cir's amenities include garage, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7680 Sweetbay Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7680 Sweetbay Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7680 Sweetbay Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7680 Sweetbay Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7680 Sweetbay Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7680 Sweetbay Cir offers parking.
Does 7680 Sweetbay Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7680 Sweetbay Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7680 Sweetbay Cir have a pool?
Yes, 7680 Sweetbay Cir has a pool.
Does 7680 Sweetbay Cir have accessible units?
No, 7680 Sweetbay Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7680 Sweetbay Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7680 Sweetbay Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7680 Sweetbay Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7680 Sweetbay Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
