7680 Sweetbay Cir

Exquisitely Fully Furnished 2 BR/2 BA PLUS Den and 1 Car Garage Townhome - An exquisite 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage Townhome Rental awaits you! With an open and bright floor plan, vaulted ceilings, full size laundry, spacious kitchen and separated bedrooms you will live in luxury for less. A screened lanai from the living room offers serene views of the preserve area, perfect for entertaining. Fully furnished with quality and thoughtfulness. Located in Magnolia Crossing Condominiums take pleasure in the community pool, tennis courts and the Public Golf Course at the Preserve at Tara with NO mandatory golf fees. With quick access to the interstate (I-75), close to bustling University Town Center and plenty of shopping and restaurants just minutes away.



Also available for long term rent. Monthly Rent Off Season is $1,700.00 and In Season (JAN - APR) is $3,000.00. There is a $100.00 application fee for Magnolia Crossing Condominiums. Unfortunately no pets are allowed. If interested, please call Elizabeth Mosca 941-955-1300 for more information and options! Has been rented for March and April 2021.



No Pets Allowed



