Manatee County, FL
7351 West Country Club Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

7351 West Country Club Drive

7351 West Country Club Drive North · (941) 462-2894
Location

7351 West Country Club Drive North, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #105 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
What a fabulous place to call home. You will love the open concept living this condo has to offer. The kitchen is newly remodeled with Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, including a full size washer and dryer and custom cabinetry and lighting. Both bedrooms could be considered a master with en-suite bathrooms and great closet space. The flooring throughout the condo is the modern plank tile giving it a great clean look and great for clean up. Enjoy relaxing on your screen-in lanai, watching the abundance of wildlife and the spectacular views of the golf course. This location is second to none, entertainment, shopping and our award winning beaches, with everything only a short drive away. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.

Amenities: Community pool, Fittness Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7351 West Country Club Drive have any available units?
7351 West Country Club Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7351 West Country Club Drive have?
Some of 7351 West Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7351 West Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7351 West Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7351 West Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7351 West Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7351 West Country Club Drive offer parking?
No, 7351 West Country Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7351 West Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7351 West Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7351 West Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7351 West Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 7351 West Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 7351 West Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7351 West Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7351 West Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7351 West Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7351 West Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
