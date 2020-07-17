7351 West Country Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

What a fabulous place to call home. You will love the open concept living this condo has to offer. The kitchen is newly remodeled with Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, including a full size washer and dryer and custom cabinetry and lighting. Both bedrooms could be considered a master with en-suite bathrooms and great closet space. The flooring throughout the condo is the modern plank tile giving it a great clean look and great for clean up. Enjoy relaxing on your screen-in lanai, watching the abundance of wildlife and the spectacular views of the golf course. This location is second to none, entertainment, shopping and our award winning beaches, with everything only a short drive away. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.



Amenities: Community pool, Fittness Center