7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE

Amenities
Fully upgraded light and bright turnkey furnished villa in Palm Aire. This beautiful and spacious villa has 1,756 square feet, two bedrooms, den/office with a pull out sofa, two bathrooms, large living room, dining room plus a sunroom. The kitchen has been upgraded, has stainless appliances, plenty of room for food preparation and a pass through to the dining room. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, walk in closet, second closet and an updated en suite bathroom with a shower equipped with grab bars. The second bedroom has two twin beds. The guest bathroom is fully upgraded and has a tub/shower combination. The villa has ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms and wood laminate throughout the living area. Home has a split floor plan, sun room with two sitting areas, brand new full sized washer and dryers and a two car garage. Community amenities included: clubhouse with kitchen, pool, shuffleboard and a lending library.