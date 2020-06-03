All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated March 15 2020 at 6:59 AM

7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE

7093 Fairway Bend Lane · (941) 587-5667
Location

7093 Fairway Bend Lane, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1756 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
Fully upgraded light and bright turnkey furnished villa in Palm Aire. This beautiful and spacious villa has 1,756 square feet, two bedrooms, den/office with a pull out sofa, two bathrooms, large living room, dining room plus a sunroom. The kitchen has been upgraded, has stainless appliances, plenty of room for food preparation and a pass through to the dining room. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, walk in closet, second closet and an updated en suite bathroom with a shower equipped with grab bars. The second bedroom has two twin beds. The guest bathroom is fully upgraded and has a tub/shower combination. The villa has ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms and wood laminate throughout the living area. Home has a split floor plan, sun room with two sitting areas, brand new full sized washer and dryers and a two car garage. Community amenities included: clubhouse with kitchen, pool, shuffleboard and a lending library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE have any available units?
7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE have?
Some of 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE offers parking.
Does 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE has a pool.
Does 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE have accessible units?
No, 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7093 FAIRWAY BEND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
