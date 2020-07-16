6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. Condo at Palm Aire Country Club, Sarasota with stunning views looking down the golf course. Two bedrooms, two baths, den, second floor end unit. Living room and dining room are one large area with a Lanai that absolutely has the best view of the golf course fairway. Master bedroom has king size bed, two large closets (one a walk-in), master bath and TV. Den equipped with flat screen TV. Parking for two vehicles. Access to large pool approximately 50 yards distance that is private and for condo residents only. This condo is very nice and in a quiet, pleasant setting is perfect. No pets allowed. Please call for availability. Off season tenant will be charge for utilities.