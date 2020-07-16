All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N

6999 West Country Club Drive North · (941) 724-4989
Location

6999 West Country Club Drive North, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1466 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. Condo at Palm Aire Country Club, Sarasota with stunning views looking down the golf course. Two bedrooms, two baths, den, second floor end unit. Living room and dining room are one large area with a Lanai that absolutely has the best view of the golf course fairway. Master bedroom has king size bed, two large closets (one a walk-in), master bath and TV. Den equipped with flat screen TV. Parking for two vehicles. Access to large pool approximately 50 yards distance that is private and for condo residents only. This condo is very nice and in a quiet, pleasant setting is perfect. No pets allowed. Please call for availability. Off season tenant will be charge for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have any available units?
6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have?
Some of 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offer parking?
Yes, 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offers parking.
Does 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6999 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
