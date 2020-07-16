6920 LENNOX PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful well-maintained home in University Park with three bedrooms and a screened lanai and pool. Available for seasonal rentals and some summer months. This home is in Lennox Gardens and features a security system, two car garage, open plan living space and three bedrooms. Perfect for entertaining. There are two bathrooms, all tile floors other than the bedrooms. The owners take pride in this house and provide comfortable outdoor seating around the pool and barbeque area. Close to all that University Parkway has to offer, shopping, restaurants and world class Mall. UNIVERSITY PARK, SINGLE FAMILY HOME