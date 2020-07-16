All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:35 PM

6920 LENNOX PLACE

6920 Lennox Place · (941) 953-6000
Location

6920 Lennox Place, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful well-maintained home in University Park with three bedrooms and a screened lanai and pool. Available for seasonal rentals and some summer months. This home is in Lennox Gardens and features a security system, two car garage, open plan living space and three bedrooms. Perfect for entertaining. There are two bathrooms, all tile floors other than the bedrooms. The owners take pride in this house and provide comfortable outdoor seating around the pool and barbeque area. Close to all that University Parkway has to offer, shopping, restaurants and world class Mall. UNIVERSITY PARK, SINGLE FAMILY HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 LENNOX PLACE have any available units?
6920 LENNOX PLACE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6920 LENNOX PLACE have?
Some of 6920 LENNOX PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6920 LENNOX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6920 LENNOX PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 LENNOX PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6920 LENNOX PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6920 LENNOX PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6920 LENNOX PLACE offers parking.
Does 6920 LENNOX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6920 LENNOX PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 LENNOX PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6920 LENNOX PLACE has a pool.
Does 6920 LENNOX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6920 LENNOX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 LENNOX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6920 LENNOX PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 LENNOX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 LENNOX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
