Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

6423 EGRET LANE

6423 Egret Lane · (941) 751-0670
Location

6423 Egret Lane, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
Has been leased January-April, 2020. All new furnishings in this light and bright second floor, end unit (no elevator). Living room extended into a Florida room which overlooks pond and swimming pool. The balcony is screened. Detached one-car carport and plenty of guest parking. Freshly painted. Master bedroom King bed, walk-in closet and bath has shower. Guest bedroom has Queen bed, two closets and bath has tub/shower. Two more closets in the hallway and another on the balcony. El Conquistador Parkway offers shortened drive time to the Beach. IMG Sports Academy, State College of Florida, shopping, restaurants and more are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 EGRET LANE have any available units?
6423 EGRET LANE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6423 EGRET LANE have?
Some of 6423 EGRET LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 EGRET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6423 EGRET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 EGRET LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6423 EGRET LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6423 EGRET LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6423 EGRET LANE offers parking.
Does 6423 EGRET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6423 EGRET LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 EGRET LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6423 EGRET LANE has a pool.
Does 6423 EGRET LANE have accessible units?
No, 6423 EGRET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 EGRET LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6423 EGRET LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6423 EGRET LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6423 EGRET LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
