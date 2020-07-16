6423 EGRET LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking

Has been leased January-April, 2020. All new furnishings in this light and bright second floor, end unit (no elevator). Living room extended into a Florida room which overlooks pond and swimming pool. The balcony is screened. Detached one-car carport and plenty of guest parking. Freshly painted. Master bedroom King bed, walk-in closet and bath has shower. Guest bedroom has Queen bed, two closets and bath has tub/shower. Two more closets in the hallway and another on the balcony. El Conquistador Parkway offers shortened drive time to the Beach. IMG Sports Academy, State College of Florida, shopping, restaurants and more are nearby.