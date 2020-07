Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Bring your toothbrush! This spacious villa is fully equipped and ready for you. Located in the El Conquistador community with a view of the IMG Golf Course and pond. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining, formal living room with fireplace and family room too! 2-car garage accessed through large screened patio, has washer/dryer. While this home is peaceful and quiet, shopping, restaurants, schools and more are nearby. El Conquistador Parkway offers a shortened drive time to the Beach.