3620 59TH AVENUE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area. Tile flooring and carpet in both bedrooms, wood burning fireplace in the living room, split bedroom design. Freshly painted. Front screened patio has laundry closet. Community has swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room and tennis courts. Across from State College of Florida, near IMG Sport Academy with easy access to shopping and restaurants.