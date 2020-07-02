All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:41 AM

3620 59TH AVENUE W

3620 59th Avenue West · (941) 751-0670
Location

3620 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3620 · Avail. now

$1,125

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
If you have been looking for a quiet location with a wooded view, then you have to take a look at this! Two bedroom, two bath, second floor overlooking a wooded area. Tile flooring and carpet in both bedrooms, wood burning fireplace in the living room, split bedroom design. Freshly painted. Front screened patio has laundry closet. Community has swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room and tennis courts. Across from State College of Florida, near IMG Sport Academy with easy access to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

