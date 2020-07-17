17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE

Amenities

Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo at Lakewood National Golf Club. Few months new unit with White Quartz Counters, with White Cabinetry, Neutral tile and Carpeted bedrooms. Laundry in unit. Unlimited golf and amazing amenities for a $214 transfer fee. Wonderful Lake view, storage unit, covered parking. High season Jan- April at $4200/month electric included, off season $2000 month May-December(electric reimbursed to Landlord) All short term rentals subject to 12% tax. Over 7 months no tax applicable, first last and security required.