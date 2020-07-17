All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:10 AM

17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE

17510 Gawthrop Dr · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17510 Gawthrop Dr, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo at Lakewood National Golf Club. Few months new unit with White Quartz Counters, with White Cabinetry, Neutral tile and Carpeted bedrooms. Laundry in unit. Unlimited golf and amazing amenities for a $214 transfer fee. Wonderful Lake view, storage unit, covered parking. High season Jan- April at $4200/month electric included, off season $2000 month May-December(electric reimbursed to Landlord) All short term rentals subject to 12% tax. Over 7 months no tax applicable, first last and security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE have any available units?
17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE have?
Some of 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE have a pool?
No, 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17510 GAWTHROP DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch
The Meadows, FL 34202

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity