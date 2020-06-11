/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:23 PM
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Manasota Key, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2950 N BEACH ROAD
2950 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1173 sqft
DIRECT GULF FRONT *** BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS FROM YOUR LANAI *** BOATERS DREAM *** UPDATED *** Come live the Island Life Style at Tamarind Gulf & Bay. Boaters enjoy the beautiful crystal blue waters of the Gulf on Mexico with World Class Fishing.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1300 HOLIDAY DRIVE
1300 Holiday Drive, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
715 sqft
Vacation rental or Annual Rental steps from multiple beaches, Public beach access at Beachcomber lane just before Holiday Dr. great fishing, kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, boating & beautiful sunsets. Quiet dead-end street with little traffic.
Results within 1 mile of Manasota Key
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
2535 10TH STREET
2535 10th Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2955 N BEACH ROAD
2955 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
1329 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR SMMER RENTALS 2020*** 2 WEEK MINIMUM***DON'T MISS OUT*** Beautiful BEACH on the GULF OF MEXICO*** Choose from 26 BOAT SLIPS on LEMON BAY** Rare opportunity to rent a 3rd-floor Tamarind UPDATED unit in an elevator building with a
Results within 5 miles of Manasota Key
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
9426 Tacoma Ave,
9426 Tacoma Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Brand New Duplex Rental Available - Property Id: 281598 Brand new duplex available to rent 06/01/2020. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Loma Lane
1216 Loma Lane, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
1216 Loma Lane Available 07/01/20 *** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: July through December 2020 RENTED: April-June 2020 and Jan-Feb 2021 Jan-Mar $2,600* / month Apr-Dec $1,500* / month *Does not
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1231 WILSON DRIVE
1231 Wilson Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Great in-town location in May Terrace. Living room/dining room combination, split bedroom plan sliding glass doors to large Florida room plus a screened lanai.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1120 LAMPP DRIVE
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1108 sqft
Relaxing Getaway Home with Outstanding views right out your backdoor. This home is located on a beautiful canal that has Gulf Access.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
64 ANNAPOLIS LANE
64 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1351 sqft
Lovely 2-bedroom 2-bath pool home offers a spacious open floor plan with a living room and family room. Family room overlooks the large lanai and pool area, perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9522 ACE ROAD
9522 Ace Road, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
cute 3 bed 2 bath duplex 1065 sq. ft. screened porch and open floor plan. washer and dry hook up in unit. Many newer upgrades such as; roof, gutters, and downspouts. Lawn Maintenance Included
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
26874 WEISKOPF DRIVE
26874 Weiskopf Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1914 sqft
Make an appointment to see this almost brand new home in the gated golf community of Boca Royale . It features a Split Floor Plan with two bedrooms plus a den. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in breakfast area, and center island.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
867 E 6TH STREET
867 East 6th Street, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1236 sqft
Annual Rental Available now. 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom and 1/2 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer/dryer, furnished or unfurnished, immaculately kept for $1325.00 per month. Close to shopping,schools and beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Grove City
1 Unit Available
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1326 IBIS DRIVE
1326 Ibis Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Live your life at Holiday Mobile Estates a 55+ Community. Furnished TWO-Bedroom, TWO-Bathroom manufactured home in the popular Holiday Mobile Estates The home has county water and electric, and gas for the range.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8200 MEMORY LANE
8200 Memory Ln, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021! (3 month booking required - Jan 1 - Mar 31) Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8151 MEMORY LANE
8151 Memory Ln, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1230 sqft
Ground floor, 2 bed, 2 bath condo corner unit available for March 2019!! Amenities include club house, heated pool and tennis courts.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6800 PLACIDA ROAD
6800 Placida Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1092 sqft
Fiddlers Green Phase I is a welcome reprieve from everything! This unit is an end unit and has great views with a wonderful cross breeze.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2275 S MCCALL ROAD
2275 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 with carport on !st floor condo located in Englewood. Available for Season 2018.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6600 GASPARILLA PINES BOULEVARD
6600 Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
932 sqft
Golden Tee Seasonal Rental Available 2017!! 2 bed 2 bath condo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7485 FORKLAND STREET
7485 Forkland Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1241 sqft
Rented 10/1/20 - 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $ 1,400/month and $700/week. This very cute 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is located on a quiet street in East Englewood.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Oakland Hills
1 Unit Available
98 CADDY ROAD
98 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1167 sqft
Rented 1/1/21 - 2/28/21. Not available March & April. Available off-season 2020 & 2021. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off-season rate is $1500/month and $700/week.
