in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

DIRECT GULF FRONT *** BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS FROM YOUR LANAI *** BOATERS DREAM *** UPDATED *** Come live the Island Life Style at Tamarind Gulf & Bay. Boaters enjoy the beautiful crystal blue waters of the Gulf on Mexico with World Class Fishing. Island hop and explore the adventures of the amazing SW Florida barrier islands.. Choose from 26 first come boat slips that are never full and provide electricty, running water and private ramp. Relax in the evening with dinner and sunset from your private screened lanai. It's time to slow down and listen to the waves as you fall asleep. Manasota Key is a barrier island located south of Sarasota off the coast of Englewood. Enjoy old Florida charm with swaying palms and balmy breezes on this quiet and carefree island...No traffic lights or high rises with miles of pristine beaches and the sparkling blue waters of the gulf. Build sand castles and unforgettable family memories..You will love this beautifully furnished updated condo. Come take a look... Don't miss the rare opportunity to rent a gulf front condo with lots of green space and impeccable tropical grounds.