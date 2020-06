Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

VISCONTI WEST - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in Beautiful Gated Resort style community. This beautiful unit is located on the first floor with pond view. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, breakfast bar and inside laundry. High ceilings add to the open spacious feel. Unit has 2 assigned covered parking spaces. Community features are: Gated, Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Fitness and Playground. Daily door to door trash service.