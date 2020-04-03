3056 B Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round. A horse-professionals paradise! Now available for rent for the 2019-2020 Season, this gated 10 acre property offers up to 22 stalls in multiple barns, each with tack and feed rooms and access to washer/dryer. Each of the stalls are fully matted and are set up with water and electric. The property features an enormous irrigated, sand arena, measuring approx. 240 x 235 feet. There is also a 70 foot round pen with top-quality GGT footing and many spacious grass paddocks. ALSO available- The property features multiple updated grooms accommodations for additional rent, available for winter season or year lease- please inquire for more information.