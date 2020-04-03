All apartments in Loxahatchee Groves
Find more places like 3056 B Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loxahatchee Groves, FL
/
3056 B Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

3056 B Road

3056 B Road · (561) 906-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Loxahatchee Groves
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3056 B Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL 33470
Loxahatchee Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 9033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Up to 22 dry stalls available for $600/stall/month for the Winter season months or at a lower rate for year round. A horse-professionals paradise! Now available for rent for the 2019-2020 Season, this gated 10 acre property offers up to 22 stalls in multiple barns, each with tack and feed rooms and access to washer/dryer. Each of the stalls are fully matted and are set up with water and electric. The property features an enormous irrigated, sand arena, measuring approx. 240 x 235 feet. There is also a 70 foot round pen with top-quality GGT footing and many spacious grass paddocks. ALSO available- The property features multiple updated grooms accommodations for additional rent, available for winter season or year lease- please inquire for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 B Road have any available units?
3056 B Road has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3056 B Road have?
Some of 3056 B Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 B Road currently offering any rent specials?
3056 B Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 B Road pet-friendly?
No, 3056 B Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loxahatchee Groves.
Does 3056 B Road offer parking?
Yes, 3056 B Road does offer parking.
Does 3056 B Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3056 B Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 B Road have a pool?
No, 3056 B Road does not have a pool.
Does 3056 B Road have accessible units?
No, 3056 B Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 B Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3056 B Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3056 B Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3056 B Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3056 B Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loxahatchee Groves 1 BedroomsLoxahatchee Groves 3 Bedrooms
Loxahatchee Groves Apartments with BalconyLoxahatchee Groves Apartments with Garage
Loxahatchee Groves Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FL
The Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLCooper City, FLRiver Park, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity