2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
214 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2045 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
928 sqft
Seaplace is a wonderful, friendly communtiy with lots of activities. This two bedroom, two bath condo is very nicely appointed and is equipped with everything you will need during your stay.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102
4330 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1072 sqft
SEASONAL****Waterfront Condo on Longboat Key! - Coastal chic is the theme in this totally renovated, from floor to ceiling, two bedroom, two bathroom waterfront condo in gated Longboat Harbour.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4340 Falmouth Drive Unit 302
4340 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1010 sqft
SEASONAL /SHORT TERM - LONGBOAT KEY - Looking for a beach condo? This 2/2 has deeded beach access just across the street and a view of the gulf from your lanai! Amenities include 4 heated pools, fitness, tennis, billiards/cards, bbq area,
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3804 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1133 sqft
BEACH-SIDE CONDO RENTAL. Stunning beach views from this sunny and bright 2nd floor condo only steps to the beach! 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished unit with lovely Gulf views from kitchen, dining room, living room and master bedroom.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1031 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom beach side condo is the perfect place to call home! Situated just a few miles away from St.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3235 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3235 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
1260 sqft
Stunning Portobello Vacation 2/2 Condo on Longboat Key. This beautiful condo provides easy and relaxed living with gorgeous direct gulf views. Full length screened lanai to enjoy the view.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1449 sqft
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
524 YAWL LANE
524 Yawl Lane, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2226 sqft
Cute Longboat Key canal home freshly decorated for a seasonal rental. Situated on South Longboat Key with easy access to St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1293 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
1 Unit Available
561 Tarawitt Drive
561 Tarawitt Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Bring your boat to this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a canal to the intercoastal. The boatlift handles 10,000 lbs and there is also a separate dock and plenty of seawall on this double lot home for other water toys as well.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
710 FOX STREET
710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3660 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
3660 Gulf of Mexico Dr, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1284 sqft
SEASONAL LUXURIOUS BAYSIDE CONDO RENTAL. Enjoy panoramic views of Sarasota Bay and beautiful sunrise from your lanai and living room in this third floor location. Updated kitchen and baths, open floorplan and enclosed lanai.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
745 BAYPORT WAY
745 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1456 sqft
GORGEOUS SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
750 BAYPORT WAY
750 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1370 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! Bayport Beach and Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
741 BAYPORT WAY
741 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1260 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS INSIDE! Bayport Beach & Tennis Club is an amenity-rich community at sea's edge and is situated in the middle of Longboat Key. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully FURNISHED rental is tastefully and brilliantly decorated.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
690 BROADWAY STREET
690 Broadway Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1231 sqft
This is a rare find in the heart of Longboat Key Village. Walk to beach and only steps from the boat ramp and the new Shore Restaurant. This is Old Florida Beach living at it's best
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4440 EXETER DRIVE
4440 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1152 sqft
LONGBOAT HARBOUR - BAYSIDE MONTHLY SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Gorgeous canal views of Sarasota Bay from this 3rd floor, 2-bed/2-bath Turn-key furnished condo.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5231 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5231 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
990 sqft
WEEKLY BEACH-SIDE VACATION RENTAL. Breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico. 4th floor unit in Covert II on the beach with fabulous Gulf views from your private over-sized lanai, living room and master bedroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4900 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4900 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
BAYSIDE SEASONAL RENTAL WITH FULL BAY VIEW - - Full Bay views of Sarasota Bay from every room in this preferred "Building B" location at Windward Bay, a 25-acre bayside community on beautiful Longboat Key.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1312 sqft
EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY from this spacious bay front 1,300 s.f., 2-bedroom, 2-bath 3rd floor condo. Dolphin, manatee and osprey sightings provide year-round enjoyment.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
804 EVERGREEN WAY
804 Evergreen Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
WEEKLY LUXURY VACATION RENTAL in the popular bayside Cedars East Tennis Resort close to pool and beach; $800/week or $3,000/month plus tax and fees. Spacious turnkey furnished updated townhouse with partial views of Sarasota Bay.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
738 BAYPORT WAY
738 Bayport Way, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1456 sqft
BAYPORT BEACH AND TENNIS CLUB - VACATION RENTAL. Enjoy the best of Longboat Key in this spacious and bright Bayside turnkey-furnished villa.
