6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool shuffle board bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away. Whitney Beach is a quiet, private oasis of beautiful soft sand and sparkling Gulf of Mexico waters where you can find playful dolphins and sea turtles. A short drive from St. Armand’s Circle where you can find plenty of entertainment, dining and shopping options.



Take pleasure in the community swimming pool, easy beach access, tennis courts, shuffle board and stunning Gulf views. Inside your unit is a cozy kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops, next to a dining space for entertaining that is open to the family room. Enjoy bringing the outside in with the enclosed front patio and oversized enclosed lanai overlooking the swimming pool and tropical landscaping.



Well-equipped for a relaxing stay with linens, beach chairs, towels, TVs in all rooms with basic cable, Wi-Fi, washer/dryer and appliances in kitchen include coffee maker and toaster oven. In season rental rate is $4,500.00 per month and off season rental rate is $2,500.00 per month. Available for 2021 season! Unfortunately no pets are allowed in this unit.