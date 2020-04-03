3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

Amenities

This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom beach side condo is the perfect place to call home! Situated just a few miles away from St. Armand's Circle & with private beach access across the street this location will not disappoint! The community features a large heated pool, a state of the art fitness room, a library with full access to computers, a coin-operated laundry room and access to kayaks at the Marina. The community also features social activities during season with a wide range of events. The condo is equipped with flat screen TV's in the living area as well as the master bedroom, a king size bed in the master as well as a walk-in closet and 2 twin beds in the second bedroom. There is a partial view of the Gulf of Mexico from the living room, second bedroom and the master bedroom. Entire condo has been freshly painted and new carpet throughout. The enchanting beachy touch to this condo along with partial views of the Gulf enhances that feeling of being in the center of paradise! **Owner will provide weekly laundry service at their expense** Condo is assigned one covered parking spot but plenty of space for additional parking. NO PETS ALLOWED as per HOA rules & regulations, 90 minimum required. This Longboat Key seasonal rental is a gem, call now for details!