Longboat Key, FL
3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE

3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive · (941) 960-6480
Location

3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C205 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Amenities

This adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom beach side condo is the perfect place to call home! Situated just a few miles away from St. Armand's Circle & with private beach access across the street this location will not disappoint! The community features a large heated pool, a state of the art fitness room, a library with full access to computers, a coin-operated laundry room and access to kayaks at the Marina. The community also features social activities during season with a wide range of events. The condo is equipped with flat screen TV's in the living area as well as the master bedroom, a king size bed in the master as well as a walk-in closet and 2 twin beds in the second bedroom. There is a partial view of the Gulf of Mexico from the living room, second bedroom and the master bedroom. Entire condo has been freshly painted and new carpet throughout. The enchanting beachy touch to this condo along with partial views of the Gulf enhances that feeling of being in the center of paradise! **Owner will provide weekly laundry service at their expense** Condo is assigned one covered parking spot but plenty of space for additional parking. NO PETS ALLOWED as per HOA rules & regulations, 90 minimum required. This Longboat Key seasonal rental is a gem, call now for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have any available units?
3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have?
Some of 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longboat Key.
Does 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
