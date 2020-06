Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

SEAPLACE on LONGBOAT KEY Enjoy the wonderful Gulf of Mexico water views from this THREE BEDROOM Corner Unit- Available for an ANNUAL Lease Furnished. Ready for Occupancy July 2020. South LBK Seaplace community has so much to enjoy. Two beachfront swimming pools and spas, Har-Tru lighted Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, BBQ Grills, and an amazing private white sand beach to relax upon.

Rent includes water and basic cable TV. Sorry NO PETS