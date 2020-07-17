7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Wow! Beautiful FIRST FLOOR completely move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 955 square feet of perfectly updated space! The kitchen is the heart of the home with stone counters, crisp clean cabinetry, decorative backsplash and a breakfast bar top overlooking the family room. The master bedroom features a tiled stand-up shower, nice walk-in closet with shelving and lots of natural sunlight. A roomy second bed and bath complete this well cared for home. Modern paint colors, tile throughout and inside utility with Washer/Dryer INCLUDED make this condo truly move-in ready. This well-loved condo has awesome access to major thoroughfares and is conveniently located to Maitland, Winter Garden, Altamonte Springs, and Winter Park and only 30 minutes to the center of Orlando. Close to shopping and restaurants along the 436. First Month and Two Security Deposits.

