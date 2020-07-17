All apartments in Lockhart
Find more places like 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lockhart, FL
/
7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1

7652 Forest City Road · (305) 755-2905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lockhart
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7652 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wow! Beautiful FIRST FLOOR completely move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 955 square feet of perfectly updated space! The kitchen is the heart of the home with stone counters, crisp clean cabinetry, decorative backsplash and a breakfast bar top overlooking the family room. The master bedroom features a tiled stand-up shower, nice walk-in closet with shelving and lots of natural sunlight. A roomy second bed and bath complete this well cared for home. Modern paint colors, tile throughout and inside utility with Washer/Dryer INCLUDED make this condo truly move-in ready. This well-loved condo has awesome access to major thoroughfares and is conveniently located to Maitland, Winter Garden, Altamonte Springs, and Winter Park and only 30 minutes to the center of Orlando. Close to shopping and restaurants along the 436. First Month and Two Security Deposits.
Wow! Beautiful FIRST FLOOR completely move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 955 square feet of perfectly updated space! The kitchen is the heart of the home with stone counters, crisp clean cabinetry, decorative backsplash and a breakfast bar top overlooking the family room. The master bedroom features a tiled stand-up shower, nice walk-in closet with shelving and lots of natural sunlight. A roomy second bed and bath complete this well cared for home. Modern paint colors, tile throughout and inside utility with Washer/Dryer INCLUDED make this condo truly move-in ready. This well-loved condo has awesome access to major thoroughfares and is conveniently located to Maitland, Winter Garden, Altamonte Springs, and Winter Park and only 30 minutes to the center of Orlando. Close to shopping and restaurants along the 436. First Month and Two Security Deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 have any available units?
7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 have?
Some of 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lockhart.
Does 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 offer parking?
No, 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 have a pool?
No, 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir
Lockhart, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Lockhart 1 BedroomsLockhart 2 Bedrooms
Lockhart 3 BedroomsLockhart Apartments with Garages
Lockhart Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FL
Bithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity