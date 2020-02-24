4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

4/2 home in Lakeside Reserve on a Cul De Sac, Half off 1st full month's rent - EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

1 Story, SFH

Cul-de-Sac

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Eating Space in Kitchen

Formal Dining Room

Family Room

Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower

Split Bedroom

Inside utility with Washer/Dryer

Volume Ceilings with Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Open Patio

2 Car Garage

Gated Community

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



IF there is an HOA application process then the following would apply: Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



SCHOOLS:

Riverside Elementary

Lockhart Middle

Wekiva High School



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE5447101)