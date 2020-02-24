All apartments in Lockhart
4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane

4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane
Location

4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane, Lockhart, FL 32810
Lockhart

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
4/2 home in Lakeside Reserve on a Cul De Sac, Half off 1st full month's rent - EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
1 Story, SFH
Cul-de-Sac
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Eating Space in Kitchen
Formal Dining Room
Family Room
Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower
Split Bedroom
Inside utility with Washer/Dryer
Volume Ceilings with Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Open Patio
2 Car Garage
Gated Community
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

IF there is an HOA application process then the following would apply: Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

SCHOOLS:
Riverside Elementary
Lockhart Middle
Wekiva High School

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5447101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane have any available units?
4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane have?
Some of 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Is 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane offers parking.
Does 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane have a pool?
No, 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane has accessible units.
Does 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4033 Lakeside Reserve Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

