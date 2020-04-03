All apartments in Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Find more places like 5879 Littlestone CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
/
5879 Littlestone CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

5879 Littlestone CT

5879 Littlestone Court · (239) 682-1848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lochmoor Waterway Estates
See all
Hancock
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5879 Littlestone Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL 33903
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This fully furnished duplex is located on a dead end street, backing up to an old golf course which is just minutes from Downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral. This unit offer 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, copper sink , gas stove and island. Living area has amazing space with fireplace! Great outdoor area with a screened in patio. In-ground private pool/spa. Vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters on all windows. Laundry room and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5879 Littlestone CT have any available units?
5879 Littlestone CT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5879 Littlestone CT have?
Some of 5879 Littlestone CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5879 Littlestone CT currently offering any rent specials?
5879 Littlestone CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5879 Littlestone CT pet-friendly?
No, 5879 Littlestone CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lochmoor Waterway Estates.
Does 5879 Littlestone CT offer parking?
Yes, 5879 Littlestone CT does offer parking.
Does 5879 Littlestone CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5879 Littlestone CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5879 Littlestone CT have a pool?
Yes, 5879 Littlestone CT has a pool.
Does 5879 Littlestone CT have accessible units?
No, 5879 Littlestone CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5879 Littlestone CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5879 Littlestone CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5879 Littlestone CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5879 Littlestone CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5879 Littlestone CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lochmoor Waterway Estates 2 BedroomsLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Balcony
Lochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Parking
Lochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity