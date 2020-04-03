5879 Littlestone CT

Amenities

This fully furnished duplex is located on a dead end street, backing up to an old golf course which is just minutes from Downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral. This unit offer 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, copper sink , gas stove and island. Living area has amazing space with fireplace! Great outdoor area with a screened in patio. In-ground private pool/spa. Vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters on all windows. Laundry room and 2 car garage.