8848 Mustang Island CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse dog park gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This amazing home being offered as an ANNUAL RENTAL with the option to join The Player´s Club. Player's Club is an award-winning lifestyle club featuring a 6,000 SF fitness center with personal trainers and daily fitness classes, two lagoon-style pools, lap and toddler pools. There is a full service spa, terrace and clubhouse dining, Sam Snead´s Tavern and the Tiki bar and grille. Golfers can choose between two public and one private golf course onsite. Bocce and half court basketball courts, dog park , computer center, billiards room and 13 Har-Tru tennis courts with stadium seating and courtside cafe´ plus a variety of social clubs round out the wonderful array of activities. Mustang Island is a private gated community located in Lely Resort.