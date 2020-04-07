8653 Champions PT

Amenities

One, two or three month rental. Turnkey Furnished with Players Club Membership Included! This unit shows like brand new! New appliances and completely repainted including garage! Includes elevator! Best value at Champions with the best of terms for season! This home lies within the elite community of Lely Resort. Perfect for the active lifestyle! Play golf at Lely Resort! Lely Resort's Flamingo Island and Mustang courses are open to the public! The Champions at Lely Resort pool is walking distance from this home. (Right across from the front door) This 3 bed 3 bath coach home is in pristine condition! Bed sizes are Double Kings, and one Queen along with a pull out full! Private elevator offers great convenience. Volume ceilings throughout entire home give off a very open feel. Stunning upgraded kitchen with maple wood cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Neutral colored angled tile throughout all living areas. All bedrooms have spacious walk in closets. Do not miss out on this hidden gem! All dates are currently available. All options can be considered. Rental terms, amenities and price are negotiable.