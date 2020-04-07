All apartments in Lely Resort
8653 Champions PT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

8653 Champions PT

8653 Champions Point · (239) 330-9004
Location

8653 Champions Point, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2686 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
One, two or three month rental. Turnkey Furnished with Players Club Membership Included! This unit shows like brand new! New appliances and completely repainted including garage! Includes elevator! Best value at Champions with the best of terms for season! This home lies within the elite community of Lely Resort. Perfect for the active lifestyle! Play golf at Lely Resort! Lely Resort's Flamingo Island and Mustang courses are open to the public! The Champions at Lely Resort pool is walking distance from this home. (Right across from the front door) This 3 bed 3 bath coach home is in pristine condition! Bed sizes are Double Kings, and one Queen along with a pull out full! Private elevator offers great convenience. Volume ceilings throughout entire home give off a very open feel. Stunning upgraded kitchen with maple wood cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Neutral colored angled tile throughout all living areas. All bedrooms have spacious walk in closets. Do not miss out on this hidden gem! All dates are currently available. All options can be considered. Rental terms, amenities and price are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 Champions PT have any available units?
8653 Champions PT has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8653 Champions PT have?
Some of 8653 Champions PT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 Champions PT currently offering any rent specials?
8653 Champions PT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 Champions PT pet-friendly?
No, 8653 Champions PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 8653 Champions PT offer parking?
Yes, 8653 Champions PT does offer parking.
Does 8653 Champions PT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8653 Champions PT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 Champions PT have a pool?
Yes, 8653 Champions PT has a pool.
Does 8653 Champions PT have accessible units?
No, 8653 Champions PT does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 Champions PT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8653 Champions PT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8653 Champions PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8653 Champions PT does not have units with air conditioning.
