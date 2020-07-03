8432 Indian Wells WAY

Amenities

Welcome home to this Naples oasis nestled within the stunning golfing community of Lely Resort. Enjoy tile floors throughout the open space that flows out to your private HEATED swimming pool in a large, screened lanai. Kitchen boasts granite countertops with breakfast bar and spacious pantry plus dining area with peaceful water views. High ceilings for a light & bright space. Master suite with soaking tub, walk in shower plus his & her sinks. A graciously sized, sunny guest bedroom awaits visitors plus additional bed & full bath. Full size washer & dryer in separate laundry room, plus two car attached garage with storage abound. Indian Wells is a gated section of the community for safety and privacy. Excellent long term potential for the right renter. Turnkey furnished. Pristine public golf course available right within the community! Minutes away from Fresh Market, shopping and dining. LAWN and POOL CARE are INCLUDED with rent for a maintenance free rental experience! Please, No Pets or Smoking. Please see Matterport 3D Dollhouse Tour for Virtual Walk Through Experience. Available for end of July/August 2020 Move In.