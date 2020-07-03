All apartments in Lely Resort
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

8432 Indian Wells WAY

8432 Indian Wells Way · (239) 898-6072
Location

8432 Indian Wells Way, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this Naples oasis nestled within the stunning golfing community of Lely Resort. Enjoy tile floors throughout the open space that flows out to your private HEATED swimming pool in a large, screened lanai. Kitchen boasts granite countertops with breakfast bar and spacious pantry plus dining area with peaceful water views. High ceilings for a light & bright space. Master suite with soaking tub, walk in shower plus his & her sinks. A graciously sized, sunny guest bedroom awaits visitors plus additional bed & full bath. Full size washer & dryer in separate laundry room, plus two car attached garage with storage abound. Indian Wells is a gated section of the community for safety and privacy. Excellent long term potential for the right renter. Turnkey furnished. Pristine public golf course available right within the community! Minutes away from Fresh Market, shopping and dining. LAWN and POOL CARE are INCLUDED with rent for a maintenance free rental experience! Please, No Pets or Smoking. Please see Matterport 3D Dollhouse Tour for Virtual Walk Through Experience. Available for end of July/August 2020 Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8432 Indian Wells WAY have any available units?
8432 Indian Wells WAY has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8432 Indian Wells WAY have?
Some of 8432 Indian Wells WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8432 Indian Wells WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8432 Indian Wells WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8432 Indian Wells WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8432 Indian Wells WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 8432 Indian Wells WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8432 Indian Wells WAY offers parking.
Does 8432 Indian Wells WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8432 Indian Wells WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8432 Indian Wells WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8432 Indian Wells WAY has a pool.
Does 8432 Indian Wells WAY have accessible units?
No, 8432 Indian Wells WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8432 Indian Wells WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8432 Indian Wells WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8432 Indian Wells WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8432 Indian Wells WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
