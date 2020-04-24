All apartments in Lely Resort
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:25 AM

8200 Saratoga DR

8200 Saratoga Drive
Location

8200 Saratoga Drive, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom offers views of the lake, his and her closets, large bathroom with a soaking tub and shower, King bed. The den has brand new Plantation Shutters/sliders to close off from the kitchen and serve as another room for guests. Guest bedroom offers a queen bed with Tempur-Pedic mattress, 2nd guest bedroom offers one twin bed. Living room and bedrooms offer Smart Televisions. Laundry room offers plenty of storage, GE washer and dryer; garage offers one vehicle parking. Saratoga offers a community pool and hot tub, and gated entry. Roku Live Streaming. No players spa membership

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 Saratoga DR have any available units?
8200 Saratoga DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8200 Saratoga DR have?
Some of 8200 Saratoga DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 Saratoga DR currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Saratoga DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Saratoga DR pet-friendly?
No, 8200 Saratoga DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 8200 Saratoga DR offer parking?
Yes, 8200 Saratoga DR does offer parking.
Does 8200 Saratoga DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8200 Saratoga DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Saratoga DR have a pool?
Yes, 8200 Saratoga DR has a pool.
Does 8200 Saratoga DR have accessible units?
No, 8200 Saratoga DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Saratoga DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8200 Saratoga DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8200 Saratoga DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8200 Saratoga DR does not have units with air conditioning.
