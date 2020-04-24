8200 Saratoga DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom offers views of the lake, his and her closets, large bathroom with a soaking tub and shower, King bed. The den has brand new Plantation Shutters/sliders to close off from the kitchen and serve as another room for guests. Guest bedroom offers a queen bed with Tempur-Pedic mattress, 2nd guest bedroom offers one twin bed. Living room and bedrooms offer Smart Televisions. Laundry room offers plenty of storage, GE washer and dryer; garage offers one vehicle parking. Saratoga offers a community pool and hot tub, and gated entry. Roku Live Streaming. No players spa membership