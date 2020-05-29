All apartments in Lely Resort
Find more places like 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lely Resort, FL
/
8161 Twelve Oaks CIR
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:07 PM

8161 Twelve Oaks CIR

8161 Twelve Oaks Circle · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lely Resort
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8161 Twelve Oaks Circle, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
*JAN - MAR 2021 RENTED* Welcome to Twelve Oaks, your beautifully renovated vacation home located in the renowned Lely Resort community. This immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is a second floor end-unit with 3 exposures! The living room offers comfortable seating, flat screen TV and a full wall of glass sliders that open onto an oversized screened balcony. The updated kitchen is fully equipped with all housewares and has a pass-through to the dining area. The master bedroom suite features wood floors, a wall mounted flat screen TV, private master bath with step-in shower and sliders that open directly onto the balcony. Elegant French doors open into the guest bedroom, which features a day bed that converts to two twin beds. Enjoy this ideal location between Marco Island and downtown Naples, where you will find world-class restaurants, shopping on 5th Avenue South, sunsets on the Naples Pier, white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and so much more! There is an on-site heated pool and tennis courts, and public golf courses are available nearby. Also available off-peak, 30 day minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR have any available units?
8161 Twelve Oaks CIR has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR have?
Some of 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8161 Twelve Oaks CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR pet-friendly?
No, 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR offer parking?
No, 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR does not offer parking.
Does 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR have a pool?
Yes, 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR has a pool.
Does 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR have accessible units?
No, 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8161 Twelve Oaks CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lely Resort 2 BedroomsLely Resort 3 Bedrooms
Lely Resort Apartments with GarageLely Resort Furnished Apartments
Lely Resort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity