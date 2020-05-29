8161 Twelve Oaks CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

*JAN - MAR 2021 RENTED* Welcome to Twelve Oaks, your beautifully renovated vacation home located in the renowned Lely Resort community. This immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is a second floor end-unit with 3 exposures! The living room offers comfortable seating, flat screen TV and a full wall of glass sliders that open onto an oversized screened balcony. The updated kitchen is fully equipped with all housewares and has a pass-through to the dining area. The master bedroom suite features wood floors, a wall mounted flat screen TV, private master bath with step-in shower and sliders that open directly onto the balcony. Elegant French doors open into the guest bedroom, which features a day bed that converts to two twin beds. Enjoy this ideal location between Marco Island and downtown Naples, where you will find world-class restaurants, shopping on 5th Avenue South, sunsets on the Naples Pier, white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and so much more! There is an on-site heated pool and tennis courts, and public golf courses are available nearby. Also available off-peak, 30 day minimum.