Lely Resort, FL
8085 Celeste DR
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:26 PM

8085 Celeste DR

8085 Celeste Drive · (239) 246-9899
Lely Resort
Location

8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 821 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious screened-in lanai with a gorgeous western exposure golf course view and tons of privacy. There is a detached single-car garage as well. The property is nicely furnished and equipped with everything you should desire for your vacation. Leasing this condo in Lely Resort, will really give you that FL feel. Lely Resort is in a convenient location only 15 min drive to Downtown Naples, Beaches, & Marco Island. Close to shopping and tons of Naples delicious restaurants. The location is truly perfect for vacationing. Close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8085 Celeste DR have any available units?
8085 Celeste DR has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8085 Celeste DR have?
Some of 8085 Celeste DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8085 Celeste DR currently offering any rent specials?
8085 Celeste DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8085 Celeste DR pet-friendly?
No, 8085 Celeste DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 8085 Celeste DR offer parking?
Yes, 8085 Celeste DR does offer parking.
Does 8085 Celeste DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8085 Celeste DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8085 Celeste DR have a pool?
No, 8085 Celeste DR does not have a pool.
Does 8085 Celeste DR have accessible units?
No, 8085 Celeste DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8085 Celeste DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8085 Celeste DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8085 Celeste DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8085 Celeste DR does not have units with air conditioning.
