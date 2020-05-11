8085 Celeste DR

Amenities

This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious screened-in lanai with a gorgeous western exposure golf course view and tons of privacy. There is a detached single-car garage as well. The property is nicely furnished and equipped with everything you should desire for your vacation. Leasing this condo in Lely Resort, will really give you that FL feel. Lely Resort is in a convenient location only 15 min drive to Downtown Naples, Beaches, & Marco Island. Close to shopping and tons of Naples delicious restaurants. The location is truly perfect for vacationing. Close to everything!