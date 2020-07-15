All apartments in Lely Resort
7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713

7870 Mahogany Run Lane · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
Location

7870 Mahogany Run Lane, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 · Avail. now

$3,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

cable included
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
** SHORT TERM ** - FULLY FURNISHED - GREENLINKS - LELY RESORT - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FhTQAAu8Njc

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor condominium is located inside the Greenlinks Resort and Conference Center at beautiful Lely Resort. This fully furnished home has a king bed and two full size beds along with televisions in each room! The home as a screened lanai and sits on a clear, well maintained lake. Just steps from the resort style pool, spa, and clubhouse, this home is perfect for those looking to enjoy the many world class amenities of the Lely Resort or just enjoy the relaxing Florida weather. This home will not last long. Call today for your personal showing!

Rental Rates:

January - March: $3,195 per month
April,November - December: $2,495 per month
May - October: $1,995 per month

Weekly Rentals available Off Season!

**Sorry, no pets.**

(RLNE1863734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 have any available units?
7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 have?
Some of 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713's amenities include cable included, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 currently offering any rent specials?
7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 pet-friendly?
No, 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 offer parking?
No, 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 does not offer parking.
Does 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 have a pool?
Yes, 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 has a pool.
Does 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 have accessible units?
No, 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 does not have accessible units.
Does 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713 does not have units with air conditioning.
