7870 Mahogany Run Ln. #1713

Amenities

cable included gym pool tennis court clubhouse business center

** SHORT TERM ** - FULLY FURNISHED - GREENLINKS - LELY RESORT - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FhTQAAu8Njc



This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ground floor condominium is located inside the Greenlinks Resort and Conference Center at beautiful Lely Resort. This fully furnished home has a king bed and two full size beds along with televisions in each room! The home as a screened lanai and sits on a clear, well maintained lake. Just steps from the resort style pool, spa, and clubhouse, this home is perfect for those looking to enjoy the many world class amenities of the Lely Resort or just enjoy the relaxing Florida weather. This home will not last long. Call today for your personal showing!



Rental Rates:



January - March: $3,195 per month

April,November - December: $2,495 per month

May - October: $1,995 per month



Weekly Rentals available Off Season!



**Sorry, no pets.**



(RLNE1863734)