7527 Moorgate Point WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

Available 7/15/2019 for $2,000 a month. Available next season for $6,500 a month. Moorgate Point is located in the award winning Lely Resort community. This elegant two bedroom plus den, two bath villa has a beautiful golf course view. Enjoy the huge, gourmet, eat in kitchen, and entertain in the formal dining room. Relax outside in your private, screen enclosed pool and spa. Feeling social? Head over to the Players Club to indulge in the many fabulous activities and amenities such as the lagoon, family, and lap pools. Dine outside at the Tiki Bar and Grill or visit the Players Club dining room. Ready for sports? Stop in at the tennis pro shop and play on one of the 12 lite, Har-Tru tennis courts, bocce, pickle ball or half basketball courts. The newly remodeled fitness center has state of the art equipment, plus steam room and sauna. Other amenities are a full-service spa, billiards room,