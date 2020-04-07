All apartments in Lely Resort
Location

7527 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2195 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Available 7/15/2019 for $2,000 a month. Available next season for $6,500 a month. Moorgate Point is located in the award winning Lely Resort community. This elegant two bedroom plus den, two bath villa has a beautiful golf course view. Enjoy the huge, gourmet, eat in kitchen, and entertain in the formal dining room. Relax outside in your private, screen enclosed pool and spa. Feeling social? Head over to the Players Club to indulge in the many fabulous activities and amenities such as the lagoon, family, and lap pools. Dine outside at the Tiki Bar and Grill or visit the Players Club dining room. Ready for sports? Stop in at the tennis pro shop and play on one of the 12 lite, Har-Tru tennis courts, bocce, pickle ball or half basketball courts. The newly remodeled fitness center has state of the art equipment, plus steam room and sauna. Other amenities are a full-service spa, billiards room,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 Moorgate Point WAY have any available units?
7527 Moorgate Point WAY has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7527 Moorgate Point WAY have?
Some of 7527 Moorgate Point WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 Moorgate Point WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7527 Moorgate Point WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 Moorgate Point WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7527 Moorgate Point WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely Resort.
Does 7527 Moorgate Point WAY offer parking?
No, 7527 Moorgate Point WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7527 Moorgate Point WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7527 Moorgate Point WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 Moorgate Point WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7527 Moorgate Point WAY has a pool.
Does 7527 Moorgate Point WAY have accessible units?
No, 7527 Moorgate Point WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 Moorgate Point WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 Moorgate Point WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7527 Moorgate Point WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7527 Moorgate Point WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
