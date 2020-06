Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful attached villa in Moorgate Point at Lely Resort! Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with fabulous pool and spa overlooking a lake and green space! Lots of space between your neighbors lanai for complete privacy! The Players Club is an optional transfer fee of $321 but worth every penny! Hurry this one will go fast!