6846 Ascot DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly bocce court dog park gym pool hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON. Meticulously furnished, turnkey, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, second floor end unit carriage home with lots of natural light throughout. This beautiful unit includes diagonal tile throughout the living area, carpet in bedrooms, volume ceilings, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and TVs in all 3 bedrooms. Beach umbrellas, beach chairs, sand toys and pool floating toys are included to make this your dream getaway. The unit comes with the fabulous membership to Lely's Players Club & Spa which offers a resort style pool with waterfalls, full service spa, lap pool, hot tub, 13 tennis courts, bocce courts, state of the art fitness center, pool side tiki bar, dog park, full service dining and more. Lely Resort offers a private golf course and two public courses. Ascot is only a short drive to the beautiful beaches of Olde Naples and Marco Island, and to 5th Avenue downtown Naples. Make this your best vacation ever. (sorry, no pets as per HOA rules)