All apartments in Lely Resort
Find more places like 6846 Ascot DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lely Resort, FL
/
6846 Ascot DR
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:45 PM

6846 Ascot DR

6846 Ascot Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lely Resort
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6846 Ascot Drive, Lely Resort, FL 34113
Lely Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON. Meticulously furnished, turnkey, 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath, second floor end unit carriage home with lots of natural light throughout. This beautiful unit includes diagonal tile throughout the living area, carpet in bedrooms, volume ceilings, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and TVs in all 3 bedrooms. Beach umbrellas, beach chairs, sand toys and pool floating toys are included to make this your dream getaway. The unit comes with the fabulous membership to Lely's Players Club & Spa which offers a resort style pool with waterfalls, full service spa, lap pool, hot tub, 13 tennis courts, bocce courts, state of the art fitness center, pool side tiki bar, dog park, full service dining and more. Lely Resort offers a private golf course and two public courses. Ascot is only a short drive to the beautiful beaches of Olde Naples and Marco Island, and to 5th Avenue downtown Naples. Make this your best vacation ever. (sorry, no pets as per HOA rules)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6846 Ascot DR have any available units?
6846 Ascot DR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6846 Ascot DR have?
Some of 6846 Ascot DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6846 Ascot DR currently offering any rent specials?
6846 Ascot DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6846 Ascot DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6846 Ascot DR is pet friendly.
Does 6846 Ascot DR offer parking?
No, 6846 Ascot DR does not offer parking.
Does 6846 Ascot DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6846 Ascot DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6846 Ascot DR have a pool?
Yes, 6846 Ascot DR has a pool.
Does 6846 Ascot DR have accessible units?
No, 6846 Ascot DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6846 Ascot DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6846 Ascot DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6846 Ascot DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6846 Ascot DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6846 Ascot DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lely Resort 2 BedroomsLely Resort 3 Bedrooms
Lely Resort Apartments with GarageLely Resort Furnished Apartments
Lely Resort Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity