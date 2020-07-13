/
pet friendly apartments
57 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wildwood, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Kilgore St
403 Kilgore Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$500
672 sqft
403 Kilgore St Available 08/10/20 PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD 403 KILGORE STREET WILDWOOD, FL 34785 Rent: $500/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard, affordable monthly
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5436 Admiral Way
5436 Admiral Way, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Lakeside Landings 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 309413 2/2/1 Condo over looking green space! In a gated community just minutes from The Villages. 2 Pools, Gym, Billards, pickle ball, tennis, basketball, dog park, and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
408 Terry St.
408 Terry Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
408 Terry St.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
827 Carol St
827 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Wildwood. Amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, pool , updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
706 MISSION DRIVE
706 Mission Drive, Wildwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
872 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home that has been completely renovated and move in ready! Conveniently located in the Heart of Wildwood near The Villages Brownwood downtown Square.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
5624 Hancock Drive
5624 Hancock Drive, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
810 Carol St
810 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom modular home in Wildwood.Located in Parkwood a Senior park Amenities included: central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer.Florida Lanai Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
802 Huron St
802 Huron Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom ,1 Bath in Quiet 55 Mobile Home Park C/A. W/D in Home.Florida Lanai Inside Storage Area .Fully furnished including Dishes ,pots ,pans,linens.Ready for you to move In Available July 1. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Wildwood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
504 Terry St.
504 Terry Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$575
672 sqft
504 Terry St. Available 10/05/20 PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE APT. FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE APT.
Results within 1 mile of Wildwood
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
869 DANFORTH COURT
869 Danforth Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1392 sqft
Nicely decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath Amerillo ranch home located in Springhill. 3rd bedroom locked off for owners personal belongings. Open living room with a 55" flat screen TV flows into the dining and kitchen area.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
712 ARTESIA AVENUE
712 Artesia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1148 sqft
Two bedroom two bath ranch home with enclosed lanai. Great location and ready for a long term rental. Washer dryer in the garage, one car garage but room for a cart.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2508 N Hubb St
2508 North Hubbs Street, Coleman, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
2508 N Hubb St Available 10/05/20 WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN COLEMAN - WOW!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN COLEMAN 2508 N HUBB STREET COLEMAN, FL 33521 Rent: $775/month 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Affordable, cozy home in Coleman.
Results within 5 miles of Wildwood
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Delgado Avenue
615 Delgado Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1094 sqft
GREAT VILLA IN THE VILLAGES FOR LONG TERM LEASE - Delightful furnished two bedroom two bath courtyard villa with a golf cart included.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
6073 Chase Ct
6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Lucerne Cir.
5 Lucerne Circle, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
660 sqft
5 Lucerne Cir.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1041 Atlantic Ave
1041 Atlantic Avenue, Fruitland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Brand New Beautiful House Near The Villages - Property Id: 104263 Newer 2-Story House In a Quiet New neighborhood in Fruitland Park, FL - Only 4 Miles Away From The Villages.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9019 SE Hwy 42
9019 Southeast 165th Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
AMAZING 3/2 HOME IN GREAT LOCATION FOR LEASE - Excellent location!! Great 3/2 home across from The Villages on Hwy 42.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2207 Jobbins Drive
2207 Jobbins Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
2207 Jobbins Drive Available 09/01/20 3/2 in Leesburg - Available September. 3/2 features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Separate Living, Dining and Family Rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Lucerne Cir.
4 Lucerne Circle, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
576 sqft
4 Lucerne Cir.
