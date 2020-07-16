7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413

Amenities

Reflection Lakes - 3/2.5 FURNISHED TOWNHOME AT REFLECTION LAKES!



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has spacious rooms, 12-foot ceilings and is fully furnished. A first floor master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. Screened in Lanai off the living room. The kitchen is fully equipped and the in unit laundry room offers a full-size washer and dryer. This gated community is located close to shopping, restaurants, and services. Community amenities are terrific and include: Two club houses, two pools, arts and crafts room, meeting room, exercise gym, and so much more! What a great way to spend the winter season and chase away those winter time blues! Call Malt Realty today and reserve your home away from home.



*** HOA requires a three month minimum ***



Available:

Now thru December 2020 - $1900/mo

January thru April - $3300/mo



Fees and Taxes:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

$270 HOA Application Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax



Sorry, no pets.



Call Malt Realty at (239) 936-1320.



No Pets Allowed



