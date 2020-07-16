All apartments in Lee County
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413

7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop · (239) 936-1320
Location

7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, Lee County, FL 33907

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Reflection Lakes - 3/2.5 FURNISHED TOWNHOME AT REFLECTION LAKES!

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse has spacious rooms, 12-foot ceilings and is fully furnished. A first floor master bedroom and bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and bath upstairs. Screened in Lanai off the living room. The kitchen is fully equipped and the in unit laundry room offers a full-size washer and dryer. This gated community is located close to shopping, restaurants, and services. Community amenities are terrific and include: Two club houses, two pools, arts and crafts room, meeting room, exercise gym, and so much more! What a great way to spend the winter season and chase away those winter time blues! Call Malt Realty today and reserve your home away from home.

*** HOA requires a three month minimum ***

Available:
Now thru December 2020 - $1900/mo
January thru April - $3300/mo

Fees and Taxes:
$1000 Refundable Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
$200 Booking Fee
$270 HOA Application Fee
11.5% Tourist Tax

Sorry, no pets.

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.
Call Malt Realty at (239) 936-1320.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2376736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 have any available units?
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 have?
Some of 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 currently offering any rent specials?
7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 pet-friendly?
No, 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 offer parking?
No, 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 does not offer parking.
Does 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 have a pool?
Yes, 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 has a pool.
Does 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 have accessible units?
No, 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 does not have accessible units.
Does 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7841 Lake Sawgrass Loop, 4413 does not have units with air conditioning.
