19680 Marino Lake CIR

Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a private elevator to your unit with a private 2 car garage. This condo features a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. The family room opens to the private screened lanai giving you a full view of the lake and water fountain to enjoy evening sunsets and morning sunrises. Enjoy your dream vacation with the unparalleled amenities of Miromar Lakes Beach Club such as tennis courts, pickle-ball, state-of-the-art attended fitness center, full service salon and spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool and spa, poolside food and beverage service, towel service, two restaurants, sand volleyball courts and miles of white sandy beaches lined with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a full social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!