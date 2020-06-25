All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

19680 Marino Lake CIR

19680 Marino Lake Circle · (920) 540-6822
Location

19680 Marino Lake Circle, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2404 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2547 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a private elevator to your unit with a private 2 car garage. This condo features a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. The family room opens to the private screened lanai giving you a full view of the lake and water fountain to enjoy evening sunsets and morning sunrises. Enjoy your dream vacation with the unparalleled amenities of Miromar Lakes Beach Club such as tennis courts, pickle-ball, state-of-the-art attended fitness center, full service salon and spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool and spa, poolside food and beverage service, towel service, two restaurants, sand volleyball courts and miles of white sandy beaches lined with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a full social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If resort style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19680 Marino Lake CIR have any available units?
19680 Marino Lake CIR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19680 Marino Lake CIR have?
Some of 19680 Marino Lake CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19680 Marino Lake CIR currently offering any rent specials?
19680 Marino Lake CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19680 Marino Lake CIR pet-friendly?
No, 19680 Marino Lake CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 19680 Marino Lake CIR offer parking?
Yes, 19680 Marino Lake CIR offers parking.
Does 19680 Marino Lake CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19680 Marino Lake CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19680 Marino Lake CIR have a pool?
Yes, 19680 Marino Lake CIR has a pool.
Does 19680 Marino Lake CIR have accessible units?
No, 19680 Marino Lake CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 19680 Marino Lake CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19680 Marino Lake CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 19680 Marino Lake CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 19680 Marino Lake CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
