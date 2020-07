Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful former model with custom window treatments, upscale designer floor tile, large rooms, huge closets, pantry, breakfast bar, and more. Gorgeous master suite features a double door entrance and a regal bathroom with separate his/her vanities and garden tub. Open patio, 1 car garage, and perfectly located right across from the pool! Conveniently close to hospital, library, shopping, dining, entertainment and, of course, the BEACH!