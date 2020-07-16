10733 Mirasol DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Best Location. Available for Annual for only $4000 monthly, October, November, December and January 2020 for only $6000.00 Available February and March ........... If You want to rent a week or 2 is available too ..... Resort style living at its finest. Magnificent 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath first floor residence awaits you. This residence is completely tiled with the exception of two bedrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms have wooden cabinetry, there are granite counter tops in the kitchen, and corian in the 3.5 bathrooms. This highly desirable open floor plan has over sized sliding glass doors with unencumbered private lake view. There is a large air conditioned storage room. This unit is within walking distance to the Beach, Cabanas, Beach Club, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Pool, Restaurants and Marina.