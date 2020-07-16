All apartments in Lee County
10733 Mirasol DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

10733 Mirasol DR

10733 Mirasol Drive · (239) 301-4301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10733 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Best Location. Available for Annual for only $4000 monthly, October, November, December and January 2020 for only $6000.00 Available February and March ........... If You want to rent a week or 2 is available too ..... Resort style living at its finest. Magnificent 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath first floor residence awaits you. This residence is completely tiled with the exception of two bedrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms have wooden cabinetry, there are granite counter tops in the kitchen, and corian in the 3.5 bathrooms. This highly desirable open floor plan has over sized sliding glass doors with unencumbered private lake view. There is a large air conditioned storage room. This unit is within walking distance to the Beach, Cabanas, Beach Club, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Pool, Restaurants and Marina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10733 Mirasol DR have any available units?
10733 Mirasol DR has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10733 Mirasol DR have?
Some of 10733 Mirasol DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10733 Mirasol DR currently offering any rent specials?
10733 Mirasol DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10733 Mirasol DR pet-friendly?
No, 10733 Mirasol DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10733 Mirasol DR offer parking?
No, 10733 Mirasol DR does not offer parking.
Does 10733 Mirasol DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10733 Mirasol DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10733 Mirasol DR have a pool?
Yes, 10733 Mirasol DR has a pool.
Does 10733 Mirasol DR have accessible units?
No, 10733 Mirasol DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10733 Mirasol DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10733 Mirasol DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10733 Mirasol DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10733 Mirasol DR has units with air conditioning.
