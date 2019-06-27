All apartments in Lealman
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

6372 31st St N

6372 31st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6372 31st Street North, Lealman, FL 33702

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c85d3df0fa ---- This cute bungalow style home is coming soon! Newer flooring, indoor laundry as well as a very large fenced back yard. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Serious inquiries only. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you\'re approved you may have to pay additional deposits

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6372 31st St N have any available units?
6372 31st St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 6372 31st St N currently offering any rent specials?
6372 31st St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6372 31st St N pet-friendly?
No, 6372 31st St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 6372 31st St N offer parking?
No, 6372 31st St N does not offer parking.
Does 6372 31st St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6372 31st St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6372 31st St N have a pool?
No, 6372 31st St N does not have a pool.
Does 6372 31st St N have accessible units?
No, 6372 31st St N does not have accessible units.
Does 6372 31st St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6372 31st St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6372 31st St N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6372 31st St N has units with air conditioning.

