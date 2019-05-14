All apartments in Lealman
Find more places like 5853 39th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
5853 39th St N
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

5853 39th St N

5853 39th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lealman
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5853 39th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714
Lealman

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
St. Pete with a POOL! Solid block home... Metal roof.... Key West Vibe! This generously sized 'rare' pool home is located on the end of a quiet cul de sac. For those with an eye for tropical flora, you'll notice exotic and specialty plants and palms throughout the yard along with a greenhouse and pergola along the south side. To the rear, your own oasis awaits with large in ground pool surrounded by more varieties of palms and plants. Inside you'll find generous living spaces and tile flooring throughout. A beautiful, stone faced wood burning fireplace in the living room and pass through to the kitchen. Eating space in kitchen and family room on the opposite side. 3 nice sized bedrooms and full bath. This home is perfect for those looking for the convenience of having quick access to major highways and shopping centers but also looking for the peace and serenity that this homes location offers. No flood insurance required and trash collection is included in taxes. Come take a look and see how you can make this home uniquely yours.

Listing Courtesy Of FIRST IN REAL ESTATE SERVICE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5853 39th St N have any available units?
5853 39th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 5853 39th St N currently offering any rent specials?
5853 39th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5853 39th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5853 39th St N is pet friendly.
Does 5853 39th St N offer parking?
No, 5853 39th St N does not offer parking.
Does 5853 39th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5853 39th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5853 39th St N have a pool?
Yes, 5853 39th St N has a pool.
Does 5853 39th St N have accessible units?
No, 5853 39th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 5853 39th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5853 39th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5853 39th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5853 39th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lealman 1 BedroomsLealman 2 Bedrooms
Lealman Apartments with ParkingLealman Dog Friendly Apartments
Lealman Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FL
Holmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg