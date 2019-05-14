5853 39th St N

Amenities

pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

St. Pete with a POOL! Solid block home... Metal roof.... Key West Vibe! This generously sized 'rare' pool home is located on the end of a quiet cul de sac. For those with an eye for tropical flora, you'll notice exotic and specialty plants and palms throughout the yard along with a greenhouse and pergola along the south side. To the rear, your own oasis awaits with large in ground pool surrounded by more varieties of palms and plants. Inside you'll find generous living spaces and tile flooring throughout. A beautiful, stone faced wood burning fireplace in the living room and pass through to the kitchen. Eating space in kitchen and family room on the opposite side. 3 nice sized bedrooms and full bath. This home is perfect for those looking for the convenience of having quick access to major highways and shopping centers but also looking for the peace and serenity that this homes location offers. No flood insurance required and trash collection is included in taxes. Come take a look and see how you can make this home uniquely yours.



Listing Courtesy Of FIRST IN REAL ESTATE SERVICE



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.