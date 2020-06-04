5850 18 STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill internet access

Long Term Rental. Town Apartments North is a 55+ active community. Almost 100 SQFT attached air conditioned Florida room. Remodeled one bedroom, one bath, ground floor apartment (with covered assigned carport). Includes: Deluxe kitchen with brand new appliances and cabinets. Laminate flooring throughout entire apartment. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet with built-in organizer shelving. Bathrooom includes spacious walk-in shower. Living room, dining area has open floor plan. Florida room fully extends 15’ by 10’ with large storage closet.

Annual lease includes: water, sewer, trash, Hi-Speed internet, cable TV (170+ stations with one HD box), 24 hours security, coin laundry, clubhouse, shuffleboard court, heated chlorine free swimming pool, pool tables, outdoor barbecues and recreation area.

55+ community, no pets. May rent furnished or unfurnished.