Home
/
Lealman, FL
/
5850 18 STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

5850 18 STREET

5850 18th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

5850 18th Street North, Lealman, FL 33714

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
Long Term Rental. Town Apartments North is a 55+ active community. Almost 100 SQFT attached air conditioned Florida room. Remodeled one bedroom, one bath, ground floor apartment (with covered assigned carport). Includes: Deluxe kitchen with brand new appliances and cabinets. Laminate flooring throughout entire apartment. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet with built-in organizer shelving. Bathrooom includes spacious walk-in shower. Living room, dining area has open floor plan. Florida room fully extends 15’ by 10’ with large storage closet.
Annual lease includes: water, sewer, trash, Hi-Speed internet, cable TV (170+ stations with one HD box), 24 hours security, coin laundry, clubhouse, shuffleboard court, heated chlorine free swimming pool, pool tables, outdoor barbecues and recreation area.
55+ community, no pets. May rent furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 18 STREET have any available units?
5850 18 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5850 18 STREET have?
Some of 5850 18 STREET's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 18 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5850 18 STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 18 STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5850 18 STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 5850 18 STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5850 18 STREET offers parking.
Does 5850 18 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5850 18 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 18 STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5850 18 STREET has a pool.
Does 5850 18 STREET have accessible units?
No, 5850 18 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 18 STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5850 18 STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5850 18 STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5850 18 STREET has units with air conditioning.

