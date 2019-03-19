3305 56TH AVENUE N

SPACIOUS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST!
Property has Great Floor Plan and flows as soon as you walk in the front door. Just recently laid Bamboo Flooring throughout the Home & Tile in the Kitchen. Great Sized Kitchen/Dining Combo with Tons of Shelves and Island Perfect for Cooking and Family Dinners. Inside Laundry Room off of the Kitchen with Washer and Dryer. All Rooms are Great size with big closets. Master Bedroom is toward the Back of the Home and an attached Master Bath! Schedule your Appointment today! This Rental wont last long. Right off of U.S Hwy 19 Perfect for Traveling to and From Work. Conveniently located with Highway and Down St. Petersburg Minutes away.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
