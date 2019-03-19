All apartments in Lealman
3305 56TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3305 56TH AVENUE N

3305 56th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Lealman
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3305 56th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33714
Arcadian Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SPACIOUS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1ST!

Property has Great Floor Plan and flows as soon as you walk in the front door. Just recently laid Bamboo Flooring throughout the Home & Tile in the Kitchen. Great Sized Kitchen/Dining Combo with Tons of Shelves and Island Perfect for Cooking and Family Dinners. Inside Laundry Room off of the Kitchen with Washer and Dryer. All Rooms are Great size with big closets. Master Bedroom is toward the Back of the Home and an attached Master Bath! Schedule your Appointment today! This Rental wont last long. Right off of U.S Hwy 19 Perfect for Traveling to and From Work. Conveniently located with Highway and Down St. Petersburg Minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 56TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3305 56TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 3305 56TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3305 56TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 56TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3305 56TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 56TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3305 56TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lealman.
Does 3305 56TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 3305 56TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 3305 56TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 56TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 56TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3305 56TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3305 56TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3305 56TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 56TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 56TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 56TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 56TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
