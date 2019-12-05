3147 69th Ave N

Amenities

Located in St. Petersburg near Sawgrass Lake Park this 2 bed/ 1 bath home is ready to be your home. This cozy home is freshly painted and tile throughout. Walk out into a large back yard. Priced to lease, it wont last long! Schedule a showing today! Section 8 Accepted!!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



Amenities: Section 8 Accepted