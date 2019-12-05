All apartments in Lealman
3147 69th Ave N
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:46 PM

3147 69th Ave N

3147 69th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Lealman
3 Bedroom Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

3147 69th Avenue North, Lealman, FL 33702

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in St. Petersburg near Sawgrass Lake Park this 2 bed/ 1 bath home is ready to be your home. This cozy home is freshly painted and tile throughout. Walk out into a large back yard. Priced to lease, it wont last long! Schedule a showing today! Section 8 Accepted!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Amenities: Section 8 Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 69th Ave N have any available units?
3147 69th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lealman, FL.
Is 3147 69th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3147 69th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 69th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147 69th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3147 69th Ave N offer parking?
No, 3147 69th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3147 69th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3147 69th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 69th Ave N have a pool?
No, 3147 69th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3147 69th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3147 69th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 69th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147 69th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3147 69th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3147 69th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
