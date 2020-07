Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ADORABLE 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath HOUSE available immediately! This home features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has white cabinetry and includes the stove and refrigerator. It's conveniently located near parks, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and an easy drive to I-275 and Gandy Blvd, making it an easy commute to Tampa. Call today to schedule a viewing! It won't last long!