Apartment List
/
FL
/
lantana
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

217 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL

Finding an apartment in Lantana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
East Central Boulevard
26 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,491
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lantana Heights
1 Unit Available
1213 West Mango Street
1213 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1584 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Southwinds
1 Unit Available
722 Ridge Road
722 North Ridge Road, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
1/1 Villa with covered patio in the heart of Lantana. Conveniently located just walking distance from all shopping, dining and banking. Pergo floors trough out. Small pet ok. Also public transportation near by. Easy access to I-95.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SOSA
1 Unit Available
1315 S M St
1315 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Lake Worth Single Family Home W/ Fenced yard - 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home with Large Yard. Newly painted home featuring high ceilings and an open layout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
151 Ocean Cay Way
151 Ocean Cay Way, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2089 sqft
Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome - Property Id: 274278 Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome in a private tranquil gated community between Delray Beach and Palm Beach. High end finishes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1302 Crest Drive
1302 Crest Drive, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1421 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
531 South Federal Highway
531 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2448 sqft
531 South Federal Highway Apt #16, Lake Worth, FL 33460 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
110 N Lakeshore Drive
110 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Available immediately. Direct Intracoastal views from this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Lakeshore. Unit has a 1 car garage, sky lights, indoor laundry, eat-in kitchen, and two screened patios with amazing views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1467 Cochran Drive
1467 Cochran Drive, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath, open floor planned, single family home, just off Lake Osborne. Expenses weren't spared in the customizing of this home.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
110 Half Moon Circle
110 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1415 sqft
This spacious, stunning, fully renovated condo is very well-taken of and ready to move in with all appliances TV, landline, furniture, drapes, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, beach gear and kitchen utensils, included.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4000 S Ocean Boulevard
4000 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2115 sqft
:Oceanfront, Views , Views, Views!! Just steps to the beach! Watch Beautiful Sunrises from your Balcony in this Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Scotia Drive
1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities.
Results within 5 miles of Lantana
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
City Guide for Lantana, FL

Bat boy lives! The two headed woman is having a baby! Ridiculous headlines like these once blared from the cover of the National Enquirer, which had publishing headquarters in Lantana, Florida. So if you ever want to blame somebody for the tabloid downfall of America, maybe you can point your finger at Lantana --or maybe not, since the magazine hasn't been published for years.

When you think of moving to South Florida, the first thing you probably think about is the great weather you've heard about. The good news is that everything you've heard is really true. To get an idea of how important the weather is down here, Lantana's population of 10,423 (2010 census) increases by 4,000 during the winter, when part-time residents called snowbirds migrate south and hide out until the rest of the country warms up again. Lantana is more than just a winter nest, however. It was the corporate headquarters for the National Enquirer until the late 1980's, and the town still has a corporate presence, with large-scale companies such as gaming manufacturer Benchmark Games. Essentially, however, you don't get the feel of corporate America here, but rather of Vacationland USA. This tiny town (it's only 2.25 square miles long) may have an energetic vibe, but underneath there's a relaxing, casual undercurrent that makes you feel like you've landed in the middle of a cool vacation movie, complete with palm trees, beaches, great bars and friendly people who are happy to live here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lantana, FL

Finding an apartment in Lantana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lantana 1 BedroomsLantana 2 BedroomsLantana 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLantana 3 BedroomsLantana Accessible ApartmentsLantana Apartments with Balcony
Lantana Apartments with GarageLantana Apartments with GymLantana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLantana Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLantana Apartments with ParkingLantana Apartments with Pool
Lantana Apartments with Washer-DryerLantana Dog Friendly ApartmentsLantana Furnished ApartmentsLantana Luxury PlacesLantana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Bay Village, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Central Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University