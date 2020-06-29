Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 5550 Shasta Daisy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
5550 Shasta Daisy
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5550 Shasta Daisy
5550 Shasta Daisy Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
5550 Shasta Daisy Place, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Dupree Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5550 Shasta Daisy Available 02/01/20 nice large house in great community -
(RLNE4563790)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5550 Shasta Daisy have any available units?
5550 Shasta Daisy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Land O' Lakes, FL
.
Is 5550 Shasta Daisy currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Shasta Daisy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Shasta Daisy pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Shasta Daisy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes
.
Does 5550 Shasta Daisy offer parking?
No, 5550 Shasta Daisy does not offer parking.
Does 5550 Shasta Daisy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Shasta Daisy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Shasta Daisy have a pool?
No, 5550 Shasta Daisy does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Shasta Daisy have accessible units?
No, 5550 Shasta Daisy does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Shasta Daisy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Shasta Daisy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 Shasta Daisy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5550 Shasta Daisy does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Similar Pages
Land O' Lakes 1 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Four Corners, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FL
Westchase, FL
Leesburg, FL
Bartow, FL
Ruskin, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Lake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa