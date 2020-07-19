All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:02 PM

2348 ROTHENFELD COURT

2348 Rothenfeld Court · No Longer Available
Location

2348 Rothenfeld Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Twin Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’ll love relaxing in this beautiful home! It features fabulous curb appeal and lush landscaping. The lovely kitchen has updated appliances and plenty of counter space. The large living room is the perfect place to entertain guests. You’ll love the spacious patio and backyard. Don’t miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT have any available units?
2348 ROTHENFELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT have?
Some of 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2348 ROTHENFELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT offers parking.
Does 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT have a pool?
No, 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2348 ROTHENFELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
