21215 Tyrell Way
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:40 AM

21215 Tyrell Way

21215 Tyrell Way · No Longer Available
Location

21215 Tyrell Way, Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Lake Talia

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21215 Tyrell Way have any available units?
21215 Tyrell Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
Is 21215 Tyrell Way currently offering any rent specials?
21215 Tyrell Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21215 Tyrell Way pet-friendly?
No, 21215 Tyrell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 21215 Tyrell Way offer parking?
No, 21215 Tyrell Way does not offer parking.
Does 21215 Tyrell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21215 Tyrell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21215 Tyrell Way have a pool?
Yes, 21215 Tyrell Way has a pool.
Does 21215 Tyrell Way have accessible units?
No, 21215 Tyrell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21215 Tyrell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 21215 Tyrell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21215 Tyrell Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21215 Tyrell Way does not have units with air conditioning.
