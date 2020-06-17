2955 BARBARA LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Huge, private and secluded 3 bedroom, 2 bath, double wide trailer on .704 acres. There is a brand new roof, new carpet, new refrigerator, new AC and new blinds through out home. This home feels brand new is so many ways. Noting the home is spacious does not do it justice. Must be seen to appreciate. RV sewer and electric hookup (50 AMP) is located on site w/concrete pad (15'x60') the pad has enough room left to park your boat. On the other side of the lot, there is ample parking for 4 vehicles. Very quite, spacious lot at the end of the lane where you are surrounded by woods. There are (3) lovely porches attached to the home so one can enjoy the outdoors. Shed on property MIGHT be removed. DO AWAY w/your RV/BOAT storage fees and park them at YOUR home for FREE! We love free!!