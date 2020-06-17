All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 2955 BARBARA LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
2955 BARBARA LN
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:44 PM

2955 BARBARA LN

2955 Barbara Lane · (904) 278-7779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2955 Barbara Lane, Lakeside, FL 32065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Huge, private and secluded 3 bedroom, 2 bath, double wide trailer on .704 acres. There is a brand new roof, new carpet, new refrigerator, new AC and new blinds through out home. This home feels brand new is so many ways. Noting the home is spacious does not do it justice. Must be seen to appreciate. RV sewer and electric hookup (50 AMP) is located on site w/concrete pad (15'x60') the pad has enough room left to park your boat. On the other side of the lot, there is ample parking for 4 vehicles. Very quite, spacious lot at the end of the lane where you are surrounded by woods. There are (3) lovely porches attached to the home so one can enjoy the outdoors. Shed on property MIGHT be removed. DO AWAY w/your RV/BOAT storage fees and park them at YOUR home for FREE! We love free!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 BARBARA LN have any available units?
2955 BARBARA LN has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2955 BARBARA LN have?
Some of 2955 BARBARA LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 BARBARA LN currently offering any rent specials?
2955 BARBARA LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 BARBARA LN pet-friendly?
No, 2955 BARBARA LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2955 BARBARA LN offer parking?
Yes, 2955 BARBARA LN does offer parking.
Does 2955 BARBARA LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 BARBARA LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 BARBARA LN have a pool?
No, 2955 BARBARA LN does not have a pool.
Does 2955 BARBARA LN have accessible units?
No, 2955 BARBARA LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 BARBARA LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2955 BARBARA LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2955 BARBARA LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2955 BARBARA LN has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2955 BARBARA LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity