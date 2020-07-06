All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

2775 Mesquite Ave.

2775 Mesquite Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2775 Mesquite Avenue, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice All Brick Home for Rent - Brick home with open floor plan comes with a fenced in yard, 1 car garage, dishwasher, large living room. Home has been freshened up and is very clean! 2x per month lawn care is included in rent!

(RLNE5181775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2775 Mesquite Ave. have any available units?
2775 Mesquite Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 2775 Mesquite Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2775 Mesquite Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 Mesquite Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2775 Mesquite Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2775 Mesquite Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2775 Mesquite Ave. offers parking.
Does 2775 Mesquite Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2775 Mesquite Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 Mesquite Ave. have a pool?
No, 2775 Mesquite Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2775 Mesquite Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2775 Mesquite Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 Mesquite Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2775 Mesquite Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2775 Mesquite Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2775 Mesquite Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

