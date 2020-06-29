All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:28 PM

2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD

2650 San Francisco Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2650 San Francisco Boulevard, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome close to lots of restaurants, shopping and an easy drive to Fleming Island, NAS Jax or Gainesville! Home has brand new tile flooring throughout the living areas and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Recently serviced HVAC, fresh paint and a private fenced back yard. New ceiling fans throughout and a beautiful fireplace in the family room. The kitchen features a flat top stove and side by side fridge. 1 Car attached garage with washer and dryer connections and garage door opener. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD have any available units?
2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD have?
Some of 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD offers parking.
Does 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD have a pool?
No, 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida