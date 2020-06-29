2650 SAN FRANCISCO BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome close to lots of restaurants, shopping and an easy drive to Fleming Island, NAS Jax or Gainesville! Home has brand new tile flooring throughout the living areas and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Recently serviced HVAC, fresh paint and a private fenced back yard. New ceiling fans throughout and a beautiful fireplace in the family room. The kitchen features a flat top stove and side by side fridge. 1 Car attached garage with washer and dryer connections and garage door opener. Make your appointment today!