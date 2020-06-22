All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

2300 TWELVE OAKS DR

2300 Twelve Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Twelve Oaks Drive, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Move in Ready, well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome located in the heart of Orange Park! Nice private end unit. Downstairs has apatio outside of the living area and a Patio outside of the kitchen, both with beautiful Scenic Views. Each bedroom upstairs has its own Balcony. Ceramic tile downstairs, carpet and tile upstairs. Lots of closet space! Water and sewer are included. Community pool and 2 designated parking spaces per unit plus guest parking. Close to schools, shopping, and military bases! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR have any available units?
2300 TWELVE OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR have?
Some of 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2300 TWELVE OAKS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR pet-friendly?
No, 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR offer parking?
Yes, 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR does offer parking.
Does 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR have a pool?
Yes, 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR has a pool.
Does 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 TWELVE OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
