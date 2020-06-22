2300 TWELVE OAKS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Move in Ready, well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome located in the heart of Orange Park! Nice private end unit. Downstairs has apatio outside of the living area and a Patio outside of the kitchen, both with beautiful Scenic Views. Each bedroom upstairs has its own Balcony. Ceramic tile downstairs, carpet and tile upstairs. Lots of closet space! Water and sewer are included. Community pool and 2 designated parking spaces per unit plus guest parking. Close to schools, shopping, and military bases! Call today!