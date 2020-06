Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RENOVATED 2/1 WITH A FENCED YARD - MOVE IN READY - FULLY RENOVATED 2/1 TOWNHOUSE WITH A FENCED YARD. WILL ALLOW SMALL PETS ONLY UNDER 30LBS WITH PET FEE. HAS ALL NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN FULLY REMODELED TO MAXIMIZE COUNTER SPACE, NEW BATHROOMS AND MORE. SEPARATE DINING SPACE AND LIVING ROOM. CENTRALLY LOCATED 15 MIN FROM 295 AND 10 MINUTES FROM NEW BRANENFIELD EXCHANGE. WONT LAST LONG !



(RLNE5596392)